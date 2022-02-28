  • Facebook
    Kangana Ranaut announces release date of ‘Dhaakad’; shares new poster

    Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ will be released in four languages. The release date of the film was announced by the actor in an Instagram post on Monday.

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut shared a new poster of her look from the upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ on Monday. Along with the new poster, Kangana also revealed the film’s release date. Starring Kangana in the lead role, Dhaakad will be released in cinema halls across the country on May 27. Along with this, the makers also announced that the film will be releasing four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    In the latest poster, Kangana Ranaut is an action avatar with a fierce look on her face as he holds a gun in her hand. Sharing agent Agni’s look (the character that she will be essaying) from the film, Kangana wrote, “The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! 🔥 The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022.”

    Dhaakad was previously slated for a release in April 2022. However, the makers decided to push the release date since a lot of films are eyeing on a release during the same month. Therefore, the month of May was decided to release Dhaakad.

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy, 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts

    An action-drama film, Dhaakad, is based on the exploitation of women and child trafficking. It promises to be a film that is packed with high on drama action-packed sequences. The film also stars actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. While Kangana will be seen in the lead, Arjun will be essaying an anti-hero character.

    Dhaakad has witnessed several delays because of the pandemic. The film was to be ready a long time ago but the outbreak of Covid-19 and then the nationwide lockdown delayed its filming. Some parts of the film have been shot in Madhya Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Lock Upp shocking video: Kangana Ranaut vs Payal Rohatgi, Queen actress losses her calm (Watch)

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has recently made her debut as the hots of a reality show that airs on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji and MX player. The show’s premiere was held on Sunday. Called ‘Lock-Upp’, the reality show has 16 controversial celebrities as its participants including Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, actor Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde among others.

    As per the show’s concept, all participants will be jailed for a month, without any amenities, where they will earn their immunity by confessing the truth and disclosing their biggest secrets.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
