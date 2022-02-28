  • Facebook
    Lock Upp shocking video: Kangana Ranaut vs Payal Rohatgi, Queen actress losses her calm (Watch)

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    One of Lock Upp's contestants Payal Rohatgi said to the host that Kangana Ranaut uses Alia Bhatt's name for publicity, actress lost her calm

    Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp has been making headlines for multiple reasons in the past few days. The show is a digital-only show that premiered last night. Kangana Ranaut, who is hosting the show, introduced all 16 contestants. One of the 'controversial celebs is Payal Rohatgi, who got into an argument with Kangana. 
     

    Ahead of her entry as a player on the show, Payal said that the Queen actress used Alia Bhatt and her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi's names for the sake of publicity. Kangana then asked Payal to talk about her controversies.
     

    It all started when a journalist asked Payal why she's working in an ALT Balaji show, given her past criticism of the platform. She said that personal opinions might be different from professional equations. She added that even host Kangana had opinions with Ekta Kapoor, but she is now hosting the reality show. (Watch the video here)

    Kangana lost her cool and said, "Do not piggy back on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name." Payal told her she only mentioned Kangana as she was sitting right in front of her. "I would have named someone else if you were not present here," she said. 
     

    Kangana responded, "So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right." 
     

    Payal was told that she cashes in on others' controversies for the sake of publicity. Responding to Kangana, Payal hit back saying, "Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggy back on Alia Bhatt's name and Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention." Kangana again reminded her not to talk about her and added, "I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them."

