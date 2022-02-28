  • Facebook
    Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy, 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    On the eve of Mahashivratri 2022, take a look at celebrities from the showbiz who are ardent devotees of Lord Shiva.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mouni Roy /Instagram

    Mahashivratri 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1. It is the biggest and the most auspicious day in every Shiv devotee’s life. Mahashivratri is celebrated once a year and is believed to be the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati married. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Shiv Bhakts keep day-long fasts, perform puja and seek the blessings of the lord. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are devotees of Lord Shiva; check out the list of 10 such stars from the film industry.

    Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

    Ajay Devgn: It is no scret that Ajay Devgn is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. His directorial film 'Shivaay' was also based on the human elements of Lord Shiva. Ajay also has a tattoo of the lord on his arm.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Ayan Mukerji: There is no denying that filmmaker Ayan Mukherji is also a Shiv Bhakt. His upcoming magnum opus film 'Brahmastra', starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, revolved around Lord Shiva. In fact, the official poster of the film was released in 2019, on the occasion of Mahashivratri during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He also frequently visits the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

    Image: /Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: Actor Janhvi Kapoor also has strong religious beliefs. Similar to her her friend Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi is also a devotee of Lord Shiv. The two girl-pals ahd even visited to Kedarnath Temple last year together.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut: She is also a devotee of Lord Shiva. Kangana frequently visits the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain where she has also attended the Bhasma Aarti which is held at 4 AM, every day. A few years ago, Kangana had performed Bhaat Puja at the Mangalnath Temple in Ujjain.

    Image: Kunal Khemu/Instagram

    Kunal Khemu: Actor Kunal Kehmu is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. In fact, he also has a tattoo of a trishool on his back which has 'Om Namah Shivay' written on it.

    ALSO READ: Maha Shivaratri 2022: Here's how India honours Lord Shiva (Pictures)

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy: Like many others, Mouni Roy is also a follower of Lord Shiva. She celebrates Mahashivratri each year. Mouni had also put up a picture of Lord Shiva's 120 feet tall statue which stands in middle of Sursagar lake in Vadodara, Gujarat. She cationed it as "Everywhere, everything."

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: This South beauty also has strong beliefs in Lord Shiva and is a devotee. One of the many key learnings that she has from the lord, is of meditation. Samantha often meditates.

    Image: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

    Sanjay Dutt: He has immense faith and belief in Lord Shiva. Every year, Sanjay Dutt celebrates Mahashivratri. He also has a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his left shoulder and has 'Om Namah Shivay' written below in Sanskrit.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan: When Sara Ali Khan was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of her upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal, she made sure to visit Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, along with her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh. Sara also also been to Kedarnath Temple several times, esecially when she was shooting for 'Kedarnath' in Kedarnath. Sara is quite the religious person who is often seen visiting temples, gurudwaras and dargahs.

    Image: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram

    Sushant Singh Rajput: Many would remember how big a Shiv Bhakt late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was. the second last post that the actor posted before his death was a picture of Lord Shiva.

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Know the stories behind Lord Shiva's third eye?

