Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 7 must watch movies of Ulaganayagan

Entertainment
A crime drama directed by Mani Ratnam where Kamal Haasan's performance as a Mumbai underworld don is highly acclaimed.
In this Tamil film, Kamal Haasan played ten distinct roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.
Kamal Haasan wrote, directed, and starred in this Indian spy thriller that garnered attention for its action sequences and performances.
Kamal Haasan directed and starred in this thought-provoking historical drama, exploring India's partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.
A remake of the Malayalam film "Drishyam," this Tamil thriller featured Kamal Haasan in a gripping role as a father protecting his family.