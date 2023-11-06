Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    The title poster of Kamal Haasan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, and Trisha starrer Thug Life is out now. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam. The title of the movie was released on the birthday eve of Kamal Haasan.

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    The title poster of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's movie is out now. The movie is titled as 'Thug Life'. The makers of the movie shared the title poster on their social media account.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

    The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. Kamal Haasan is reuniting with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a remarkable 36-year gap. Their last collaboration was the iconic 1987 film 'Nayakan.' 

    Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha joined the cast of this movie. The makers shared the poster revealing the cast of the movie. The other details regarding the cast and crew will be updated soon.

    This cinematic venture boasts the musical genius of the renowned composer, AR Rahman, who is responsible for crafting the film's musical score. The film is currently in full swing with its shooting, and in the near future, the production team will unveil the comprehensive roster of cast and crew members involved in this project.

    The technical ensemble of this production includes the talents of composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and the dynamic stunt choreographer duo, Anbariv, promising a visual and auditory spectacle for eager cinephiles and fans alike. Notably, Kamal Haasan is also gearing up for the release of director Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2', a project that recently teased its audience with an initial glimpse.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film rkn

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film

    Recent Stories

    Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi: Demands evidence for accusations against Karnataka govt vkp

    Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi: Demands evidence for accusations against Karnataka govt

    cricket Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball osf

    Explained: Why Angelo Mathews was dismissed before facing a ball

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey AJR EAI

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon