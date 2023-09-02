Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

Kalki Koechlin reflects on her amicable relationship with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap post-divorce, emphasizing the healing process and therapy, highlighting their current friendship and their children's adorable bond

Kalki Koechlin, known for her versatile roles, recently opened up about her journey of coping with her divorce from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, shedding light on the emotional rollercoaster that followed.

Kalki and Anurag, who tied the knot in 2011, parted ways in 2015. However, unlike many bitter divorces that make headlines, the duo has managed to maintain an amicable relationship over the years. Their friendship has even reached a point where Anurag is presenting Kalki's latest film, "Goldfish," directed by Pushan Kripalani.

Kalki revealed that the initial years post-divorce were challenging. "It takes time," she emphasized, "There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that.”

Kalki acknowledged the emotional turmoil that often accompanies divorce and shared that both she and Anurag took their own time to heal and move forward. For her, therapy played a crucial role in this process. Now, seven to eight years later, they have managed to rebuild their friendship and are doing great.

Kalki, who is currently in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, welcomed her first child, daughter Sappho, in 2020. Despite the ups and downs of life, she has found solace in the fact that she and Anurag are in a comfortable place as friends. She told that, "We have been through a lot together and have reached a place of peace between us."

Kalki shared her daughter's adorable bond with Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag's daughter from his previous marriage to Arti Bajaj. She revealed, "Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess."

