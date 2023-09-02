Tiger 3 First Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in fierce action avatars

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger 3: The Spy universe of YRF is all set to come with its new release with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starring Tiger 3 releasing on Diwali this year. The 1st poster of the movie has been released today

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have unveiled a new poster for their upcoming film, Tiger 3, which is set to be released this Diwali. The poster release precedes the teaser launch scheduled for September 7, which will be included in Shah Rukh Khan's movie, "Jawan," hitting theaters on that date. The poster also reveals that the film's plot will continue the events from their previous films, "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and "Pathaan."

    Sharing the posters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram, "Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

    Sangeeta Bijlani commented on his post with the word "Tiger" and fire emojis, while a fan expressed excitement, writing, "Wow looking forward to watching it."

    Katrina Kaif also shared the posters with the caption: "No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theaters this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    "Tiger 3" has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, known for films like "Band Baaja Baaraat" and "Fan," and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and also features Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

    In July, film trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared a tentative promotional plan for "Tiger 3," which includes a character teaser on August 15, the teaser release on September 7, the trailer release on September 28, and subsequent song releases and promotional events leading up to the grand worldwide release on November 10. Please note that this plan is subject to change.
