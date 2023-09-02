Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Karan Johar collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for new project?

    In recent pictures, Kartik Aaryan got papped and clicked while leaving prominent bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, the duo had a fallout in 2021 while working together on Dostana 2. It might be possible that both Karan and Kartik have had a patch-up and might be collaborating on something special.

    The weekend is here, and the bustling streets of Mumbai turned into a paparazzi hotspot on Friday as they spotted celebrities going in and around the city. Amidst the glitz and glamour, one star who stole the spotlight was Kartik Aaryan. The charming actor was clicked and spotted at the lavish residence of eminent bollywood director Karan Johar in the heart of Mumbai. Cameras clicked him as the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was spotted leaving in his luxurious car. These candid captures of Kartik Aaryan have set the internet abuzz and raised curiosity among fans. One burning question on the minds of fans and netizens is whether a potential collaboration between him and Karan Johar for an exciting project is on the cards, which has piqued excitement and curiosity.

    Several reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar met for a professional meeting. This development has piqued curiosity, especially considering that in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan stepped away from the Karan Johar-backed project, Dostana 2. In an old interview, Kartik Aaryan had gracefully addressed the situation, saying, "This happens sometimes. I have not spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me. These are my values. If there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that, and I never speak about it."

    Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Satya Prem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani. Up next, Kartik will wow fans with Kabir Khan-directorial Chandu Champion. The movie is scheduled and slated for a June release in the coming year. He also has Hansal Mehta-directed Captain India and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his pipeline. Karan Johar made a smashing comeback as the director after a hiatus of seven years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

