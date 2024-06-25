Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

Kalki 2898 AD: The movie stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shobhana and Disha Patani. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, the movie is the most expensive Indian film ever made.

It's only two days until Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, perhaps the biggest Indian film of the year, hits theatres. The film, which cost Rs 600 crore to make, is the most costly Indian film ever. Kalki 2898 AD must generate amazing revenue to recoup its production costs. To help the film make more money, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a price increase for cinema tickets.

The government has authorised a Rs 75 ticket price hike for single-screen theatres and Rs 125 for multiplexes. This hike will be in effect for two weeks beginning with the film's release date and will apply to all five daily showings. This decision comes in response to a plea by Aswini Dutt, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD, a 'Super High Budget Film'.

The predicted decision is intended to increase income for the picture, which is one of the year's most anticipated releases. Increased ticket pricing and more showings will benefit filmmakers and exhibitors.

Kalki 2898 AD is based on Hindu mythology but set in a dystopian future. According to the filmmakers, the film's plot begins with the events of the Mahabharata and ends in 2998 AD, as the title indicates. The film's ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shobhana, and Disha Patani.

Recently, SS Rajamouli, also known for crafting massive larger-than-life films, praised the release trailer, released three days ago, via his X account.

Rajamouli wrote, “Power-packed trailer it is…Sets the right mood to watch the film. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas), and Deepika’s characters seem intriguing.” Praising Kamal Haasan’s remarkable appearance in the trailer, Rajamouli added, “I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always…can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th.”

