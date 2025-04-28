Salman Khan's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
Salman Khan has starred in several South Indian remakes, some superhits, others flops. Discover which films surpassed the originals and which fell short.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 04:49 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Tere Naam
Released in 2003, Tere Naam was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu. It was a hit.
Image Credit : Social Media
No Entry
No Entry, released in 2005, was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin. It was a box office success.
Image Credit : Social Media
Lucky: No Time for Love
Lucky, a 2005 release, was a Malayalam remake. It was a flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ready
Ready, released in 2011, was a remake of the 2008 Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni. It was a hit.
Image Credit : Social Media
Bodyguard
Bodyguard, a 2011 release, was a remake of the 2010 Malayalam film of the same name. It was a blockbuster.
Image Credit : Social Media
Jai Ho
Jai Ho, released in 2014, was a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Stalin. It flopped.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kick
Kick, a 2014 release, was a remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. It was a superhit.
