Sunny Deol is in the spotlight due to the success of Gadar 2. News has emerged about his potential entry into the South Indian film industry with a new project.

Sunny Deol is basking in the immense limelight thanks to his film Gadar 2. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark globally. Meanwhile, exciting news has surfaced about Sunny. It's being reported that he's entering the South Indian film industry with a new project. Let's delve into the details...

Sunny Deol in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2

Sunny Deol has landed a major South Indian project. Reports suggest he will appear in the South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2. A new shooting schedule is about to commence in Georgia. It's said that Sunny will soon join this schedule. It's reported that Sunny has a cameo in Nandamuri Balakrishna's film. It's also speculated that Sunny's cameo might be related to the announcement of the film's third installment. However, no official announcement has been made about Sunny's involvement. Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna, and Naveena Reddy.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has completed 18 days since its release and is still holding strong at the box office. The film has earned 84.87 crores at the Indian box office in 18 days. Globally, the film's collection has reached 110 crores. After Gadar 2, Sunny's upcoming films include Lahore 1947. He will also be seen in Border 2, Ramayana: Part 1, Safar, and Gadar 3. Lahore 1947 is in post-production. Shooting for Border 2 has begun in Dehradun. Sunny is currently in Dehradun. He shared a post on his Instagram story, informing fans that he has arrived in Dehradun for the film's shoot. In Ramayana, Sunny will play the role of Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram, and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. The film will be released in two parts. The first part will be released in 2026, and the second in 2027.