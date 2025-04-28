Image Credit : PR Handout

In an industry where male-centric films have dominated the scene for so long, one such important question remained: Do women's films sell? And even more importantly, do they produce profitable box office numbers?

The past decade has seen the answer come out loud and clear—yes, they do. Time and again, actress-driven films like Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, and Taapsee Pannu have not only enjoyed acclaim but have also worked at the box office, demonstrating that good storytelling knows no gender.