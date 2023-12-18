Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kajol's mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications

    Bollywood actress Tanuja was hospitalised in Mumbai, last night (Dec 17). As per reports, she was taken to the ICU of a Juhu hospital.

    Kajol mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 7:41 AM IST

    Tanuja, a veteran Bollywood actress, has worked in the Indian film business since she was a youngster. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are the actress's two adorable daughters. The renowned actress was brought to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital today due to age-related issues. Tanuja, an 80-year-old movie star, was hospitalised earlier today owing to age-related difficulties, according to sources. The mother of actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji has been hospitalised to an ICU unit at a Juhu hospital. 

    A source informed PTI, “She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about.”

    Also Read: Rubina Dilaik blessed with twin daughters? Here's what her trainer's viral post revealed

    Kajol mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications RBA

    Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol Mukerji wish Tanuja a happy birthday.
    Tanuja's kids turned to social media on her birthday this year to show their newfound love and respect for their mother. The Dilwale actress captioned a photo of the older actress resting on a sofa wearing a crown, “The birthday girl thanks everyone with a tiara on her head for all the love and wishes and with sheer gratitude says “ THANK YOU”

    Take a look:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

    Her youngest daughter Tanishaa shared a video collage of their beautiful time together. In the heartwarming note, she penned, “Happy birthday my Maaaaa! My warrior my devi! The one who showed me that age is just a number and that life is for living on ur own terms ! Here are just a few images that show the many colours that make u You! Generous loving and always ready to take care of everyone!!! Love uuu my earth mother!”

    About Tanuja
    The actress married late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee after being born to director Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. Ajay Devgn's mother-in-law began her cinema career as a child performer in the 1950 film Hamari Beti. Her elder sister Nutan was introduced in the social comedy flick. Her cinematic début came over a decade later, in 1961, with Hamari Yaad Aayegi, which was produced by her mother Shobhna Samarth.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui agrees to wildcard Ayesha Khan's allegation of double dating

    Among her numerous critically praised films are Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Antony Firingee, Jeene Ki Raah, Rajkumari, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Do Chor. She is also a well-known actress who formerly ruled Bengali movies.

    In Bengali cinema, she worked in films such as Deya Neya, Anthony-Firingee, Teen Bhuvaner Parey and Rajkumari, among many others.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 7:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth RKK

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7 snt

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7

    Dunki Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM SHG

    'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    Rubina Dilaik blessed with twin daughters? Here's what her trainer's viral post revealed RKK

    Rubina Dilaik blessed with twin daughters? Here's what her trainer's viral post revealed

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate Christmas with 'Shershaah' special decoration; see pictures SHG

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate Christmas with 'Shershaah' special decoration; see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress SHG

    Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth RKK

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Nafees Biryani suffers heart attack in jail, hospitalised snt

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Nafees Biryani suffers heart attack in jail, hospitalised

    Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned snt

    Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon