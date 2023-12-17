Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui agrees to wildcard Ayesha Khan's allegation of double dating

In the promo, Ayesha Khan begins by asking Munawar Faruqui why he had said that he had broken up to which he explained that he was pretending to date her.

In a startling turn of events for Bigg Boss 17 participants, model and actress Ayesha Khan is poised to appear as a wild card contender on the popular reality. In a recent promo video shared by the markers, Ayesha is seen questioning Munawar Faruqui about the accusations he made against her on the show. According to the teaser, Munawar admitted to some of the things Ayesha claimed he did.

The promo

In the promo, Ayesha begins by asking Munawar why he had said that he had broken up. Munawar explained that he was pretending to date her. Ayesha questions whether whatever he said to her before entering the show was a lie. He said "Haan, nahi jhooth nahi thi."

"Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the? Didn't you tell me you loved me?" Ayesha questioned Munawar. Munawar responded that he had told Ayesha this to which the actress said that if it was only her and my conversation, I could have heard it. But there were other women involved. However, the talk did not appear to be continuous and had several jump cuts.

Ayesha Khan on Munawar Faruqui

In an earlier commercial, Ayesha Khan stated, "You all know me as Ayesha Khan but there is a contestant Munawar Faruqui who I am familiar with. I want you all to know that he is nothing like what he is portraying to be in the show. I'm not sure, why he says he's committed, but before entering the show he told me that he loves me, and wanted to marry me. This has been his approach to every girl. "One of the main reasons for going to the show is to get an apology from him," she explained.