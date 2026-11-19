Ella Langley swept the 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville, securing five major wins including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year, leading a star-studded night that featured tributes to Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Ella Langley Dominates 2026 CMA Awards

Nashville (Tennessee) [US], November 19 (ANI): Country music singer Ella Langley emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking home honours including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, at the ceremony held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, according to People. Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the 2026 CMA Awards were broadcast live on ABC and Disney+, with the ceremony also available for streaming on Hulu.

Ella Langley led the 2026 CMA Awards nominations with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert with seven, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West each received five. Langley, who led this year's nominations with nine nods, won Entertainer of the Year, beating Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year, while her album 'Dandelion' secured Album of the Year. Her song 'Choosin' Texas' won both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. The track also received the Music Video of the Year award, taking Langley's total to five wins.

Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, beating Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Top and Stephen Wilson Jr. The Red Clay Strays were named Vocal Group of the Year, while Brooks & Dunn took home the Vocal Duo of the Year award. Stephen Wilson Jr. won New Artist of the Year, competing against Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts and Tucker Wetmore. Charlie Worsham was named Musician of the Year, ahead of Tom Bukovac, Jenee Fleenor, Paul Franklin and Rob McNelley.

The Musical Event of the Year award went to 'McArthur', featuring HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw, with Jay Joyce credited as the producer. The other nominees in the category were 'A Song to Sing' by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, 'Horses and Divorces' by Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert, 'I Can't Love You Anymore' by Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen, and 'If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay' by Carly Pearce and Riley Green, according to People.

The ceremony featured performances by several prominent country music artists, including Wilson, Langley, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. A special tribute to this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Brooks & Dunn, featured Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King. Additionally, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore came together for a performance paying tribute to the late Dolly Parton, according to People.

Complete list of winners at CMA Awards 2026:

Entertainer of the Year: Ella Langley

Single of the Year: 'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley

Album of the Year: 'Dandelion' – Ella Langley

Song of the Year: 'Choosin' Texas' – Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor

Female Vocalist of the Year: Ella Langley

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Musical Event of the Year: 'McArthur' – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw

Musician of the Year: Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year: 'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley

New Artist of the Year: Stephen Wilson Jr.

The 2026 CMA Awards celebrated achievements across country music, with Langley leading the winners' list after securing five awards across major categories. (ANI)