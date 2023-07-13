Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jungkook's song 'SEVEN' video teaser shows Han So Hee, fans excited to see their chemistry

    BTS member Jungkook's solo debut song 'Seven' sees actress Han So Hee and the singer fighting in the teaser. Fans are excited and have started speculating the plot of the music video.

    Jungkook's song 'SEVEN' video teaser shows Han So Hee, fans excited to see their chemistry
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    K-pop group BTS member, Jungkook dropped the teaser of his highly anticipated single, ‘Seven’ on Wednesday (IST). With the teaser out on YouTube, it was confirmed that the Nevertheless actress, Han So Hee will be featured in the music video. It seemed that in the video, Jungkook and So Hee were on a date at a restaurant. However, there seems to be tension brewing between them.

    The video started with what looked like the duo were having an argument. The 25-second video ended with lights on the chandelier above them bursting, while both of them remained unperturbed.

    Earlier, BigHit Entertainment had said in a statement that ‘Seven’, Jungkook’s debut solo digital single will be released in July. Describing the song, they stated, “Seven is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level.”

    Watch the ‘Seven’ Teaser starring BTS singer Jungkook and Han So Hee:

    Excited fans have started speculating the theme and storyline of the music video on social media.

    While some other fans have come up with humourous theories.

    For the uninitiated, Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS, who are known for their hit songs like ‘Dynamite’. Jungkook is known for his exceptional vocals, impressive dance skills, and charismatic stage presence. Jungkook is considered a global icon and has gained a massive fan following worldwide.

    On the other hand, Han So Hee is a South Korean actress known for her captivating performances. She rose to prominence with her role in the drama series "The World of the Married." With her talent and beauty, Han So Hee has become a sought-after actress, in the Korean entertainment industry.

