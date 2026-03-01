Early Holi 2026 celebrations have begun across India. Festivities are vibrant in Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), and Barsana (Uttar Pradesh), drawing locals and tourists into the colourful and joyous traditional events.

With Holi 2026 just around the corner, the country is already slipping into celebration mode, and from temples to town squares, colours, music and tradition are bringing people together once again.

Across India, early Holi festivities have begun, drawing locals and tourists alike into vibrant gatherings that reflect the festival's deep cultural roots and joyful spirit.

Celebrations in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Holi festivities started early in Mandi, where a large number of devotees gathered at the Raj Madhav Rai Temple. The temple complex came alive with dance, devotional songs and colourful celebrations as people played with gulal and enjoyed the festive spirit.

Visitors from across India were seen joining the locals in the celebrations. A tourist who visited Mandi to experience Holi shared his thoughts while speaking to ANI. Talking about his first Holi experience in the town, he said that he found the arrangements very well managed. He added that separate barricades for men and women made the celebration comfortable for everyone. Encouraging others to visit, he said, "This was my first Holi experience. I found Mandi's system very beautiful. There were proper barricades, with separate areas for women and men. I would tell everyone to come to Mandi and experience Holi here."

Widow's Holi in Madhuri

In Madhuri, women celebrated a special version of the festival known as Widow's Holi at the Gopinath Temple premises. Women were seen playing with colours and flowers, smiling and enjoying the moment together. The celebration stood as a symbol of joy, togetherness and new beginnings.

Spiritual Fervour in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a unique Holi celebration at Mahakal Van in Ujjain. Devotees dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with Nandi and 'bhoot-pishach' characters. They played with gulal and took part in the celebrations, creating a colourful and spiritual atmosphere.

Traditional Lathmaar Holi in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the famous Lathmaar Holi was celebrated in Barsana, in Mathura district. Following age-old traditions, women playfully chased men with sticks as crowds gathered to witness this special form of Holi that attracts visitors from across the country.

The Significance of Holi

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed. (ANI)