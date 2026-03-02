Dhanush revealed his next film, 'Kara', directed by Vignesh Raja, is set for an April 30 worldwide release. He also recently began work on 'D55', a film that sees him sharing the screen with superstar Mammootty for the first time.

Dhanush's 'Kara' set for April release

Dhanush on Monday informed that his upcoming film 'Kara' will premiere in theatres on April 30. Sharing the film's poster, Dhanush on Instagram wrote, "Kara April 30th worldwide." Kara is directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi, Karunas, and Prithvi Pandiarajan among others. Written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, the music for Kara is scored by GV Prakash Kumar and shot by Theni Eswar ISC. Sreejith Sarang is the editor.

Dhanush teams up with Mammootty for 'D55'

Besides this, Dhanush will be seen in 'D55,' which recently went on floors with a traditional mahurat pooja. The film stars Dhanush alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in key roles. This also marks the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty have teamed up for a film, leaving fans excited to see them share the screen.