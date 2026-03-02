Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, actor and UAE resident Vivek Oberoi has urged people in the Emirates to stay calm and avoid panic. He praised the UAE's leadership and reminded residents of the country's values of peace and unity.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has shared a message amid the ongoing tensions in parts of the Middle East.

With concerns rising due to the US-Iran situation and airspace restrictions in the region, the actor reached out to people living in the UAE through his social media. Oberoi took to his X account and addressed his "extended family in the UAE," asking everyone to stay calm and avoid panic. He reminded residents of the values of peace and unity that the country stands for, even during difficult times.

'Foundations of This Land Are Built on Peace'

In his post, he wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness."

"Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and the timely alerts issued by @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness," he added.

A Message to India

The actor also sent a message to people in India, asking them not to spread fear and to rely only on trusted information. He urged everyone to stay calm and thoughtful during this period.

He wrote, "To those back home in India: Let's keep everyone in our prayers. Don't be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy above all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates."

Regional Tensions Impact Travel

Vivek's message comes at a time when several Indian celebrities are currently in the UAE due to flight disruptions caused by the situation in West Asia. Airspace restrictions followed recent military action involving the US and Israel, as well as responses from Iran, affecting travel across the region.