'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in legal soup; Ranchi court wants to watch film amid copyright claims

A court in Ranchi has asked the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to screen the film in court before its release.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugj Jeeyo has been in constant controversy even before its release. Karan Johar's film has been accused of stealing songs to also copying the film’s storyline. Amidst a copyright case against the film regarding its storyline, Ranchi Civil Court has passed an important order. As per the directions given by the Commercial Court of Ranchi Civil Court, the film will have to be screened in the court before its theatrical release.

One Vishal Singh has filed a petition in Ranchi’s civil court. In his petition, he claimed that Dharma Productions has made a film named 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by stealing his story. During the hearing in the case, the petitioner’s advocate said that the story written by Vishal Singh was shared with Dharma Productions, but the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was allegedly made using his story without permission.

The petitioner has further demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore, seeking a stay on the release of the film, further asking the film to be shown in court before its release. Issuing an order in this regard, the Ranchi court directed the screening of the film in the court on Tuesday.

According to the petitioner Vishal Singh, he had written a story called ‘Panni Rani’ and had shared the story with Soumen Mishra, creative head of Dharma Productions. He alleged that Dharma Productions were to make a film on his story, but later the production used his story to make a film under the name ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Vishal Singh then decided to file a case against Dharma Production Private Limited alleging violation of the Copyright Act.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also features actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the theatres on Friday.