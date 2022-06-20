Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in legal soup; Ranchi court wants to watch film amid copyright claims

    A court in Ranchi has asked the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to screen the film in court before its release.

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo falls in legal soup Ranchi court asks to screen movie amidst copyright claims drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugj Jeeyo has been in constant controversy even before its release. Karan Johar's film has been accused of stealing songs to also copying the film’s storyline. Amidst a copyright case against the film regarding its storyline, Ranchi Civil Court has passed an important order. As per the directions given by the Commercial Court of Ranchi Civil Court, the film will have to be screened in the court before its theatrical release.

    One Vishal Singh has filed a petition in Ranchi’s civil court. In his petition, he claimed that Dharma Productions has made a film named 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by stealing his story. During the hearing in the case, the petitioner’s advocate said that the story written by Vishal Singh was shared with Dharma Productions, but the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was allegedly made using his story without permission.

    ALSO READ: Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    The petitioner has further demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore, seeking a stay on the release of the film, further asking the film to be shown in court before its release. Issuing an order in this regard, the Ranchi court directed the screening of the film in the court on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    According to the petitioner Vishal Singh, he had written a story called ‘Panni Rani’ and had shared the story with Soumen Mishra, creative head of Dharma Productions. He alleged that Dharma Productions were to make a film on his story, but later the production used his story to make a film under the name ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Vishal Singh then decided to file a case against Dharma Production Private Limited alleging violation of the Copyright Act.

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also features actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. A family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the theatres on Friday.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor first look revealed Alia Bhatt calls it hot drb

    Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's first look revealed, Alia Bhatt calls it ‘hot’

    Harikathe Alla Girikathe trailer is out and fetches praise!

    Harikathe Alla Girikathe trailer is out and fetches praise!

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as Mithali Raj; inspiring story of female cricketer RBA

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth RBA

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day

    Recent Stories

    on this day june 20 rahul dravid sourav ganguly virat kohli made their test debut for india krn

    What connects Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli? Hint: June 20

    Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; Know details here - adt

    Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; know details here

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; Know websites, other details - adt

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details

    Kenny Atkinson changes mind on taking Charlotte Hornets coaching job report krn

    Kenny Atkinson changes mind on taking Charlotte Hornets coaching job

    Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor first look revealed Alia Bhatt calls it hot drb

    Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's first look revealed, Alia Bhatt calls it ‘hot’

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon