Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

Varun Dhawan takes notice of a fan’s tweet, alleging domestic abuse by her father. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor took notice of the tweet and offered to help.

A female fan of Varun Dhawan took to Twitter, recently to speak of an alleged domestic abuse case. The fan, in a thread of tweets, made serious allegations of domestic abuse against her father. She said that her father would allegedly abuse her matter. The tweet thread has also caught the attention of actor Varun Dhawan who has come forward and offered to help in this “serious matter”.

The fan, a resident from Gujarat, further tweeted that her father would deprive them of food. She also alleged that her father cheated on his mother and has also been illegally involved in illegal activities.

"Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language," she wrote in her long thread of tweets.

She also alleged that despite filing a complaint with the Gujarat police couldn’t do much beyond keeping him behind the bars for 24 hours. “After he gets released, he repeats the same actions against us. This has been happening for over years now,” she wrote in the tweet.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor was quick in taking notice of the matter and also responding to it. "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities," he wrote, replying to the thread.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring him, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The Dharma Productions film is a family entertainer, also featuring actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film will have a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.