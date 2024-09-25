Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27

    Lady Gaga announced the release of 'Harlequin', the soundtrack album for the upcoming film 'Joker: Folie et Deux'.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The highly anticipated film 'Joker 2' is set to visit theaters in October, and as the release date approaches, fans are in for a surprise. Lady Gaga, who co-stars with Joaquin Phoenix in the film, previously stated that the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album would be released next month. In the most recent, she announced the release of Harlequin, the soundtrack album for the upcoming film 'Joker: Folie et Deux'.

    Lady Gaga plays Harleen Quinzel in the musical sequel to the smash-hit DC drama Joker. Speaking about the film, the popstar told Vogue, "I composed a waltz for it. And I had a live piano player, Alex Smith, who I requested to join me for my scenes. There are scenes in the film where I play an adult woman who sings like a child. And she moves through the world with this immaturity, which I found interesting."

    Joker 2 premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, receiving a standing ovation. Videos circulating online showed the audience erupting into applause, with cheers for Gaga and Joaquin filling the theatre. 

