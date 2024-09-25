Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir end marriage after 8 years, actress files for divorce

Bollywood actress and politician Urmila Matondkar and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, are said to be having marital problems and hence are heading for a divorce after 8 years of being married. As per rumours, Urmila is seeking a divorce from Mohsin and hopes to return to acting. Urmila has already started legal steps to terminate her marriage. The actual cause for the split has not been revealed, but the source believes that it was not mutual. "After due contemplation, Urmila has decided to end her marriage with Mohsin. She's already filed for divorce in court. While the reason for the separation is unknown, the divorce is not being pursued amicably," stated an insider.

Urmila and Mohsin's marriage

Urmila and Mohsin married on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony that made news and their interfaith marriage and 10-year age gap sparked widespread public curiosity. However, despite their public appearances and occasional social media posts, it appears that their nearly decade-long relationship has encountered a snag.

While Urmila has always been a prominent figure, Mohsin's life is less well-known. Mohsin, a businessman and model from Kashmir, first met Urmila during designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. The couple held a modest wedding, with only a few public personalities, including Malhotra, in attendance. Following their marriage, the pair went to Amritsar's Golden Temple and had a Nikah ceremony.

Latest Videos