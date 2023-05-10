Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jodi: Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi movie mints Rs 8 crores across globe

    Even though Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira's film Jodi might have had a slow start in India, the film's overseas collection is almost twice compared to its domestic collection.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira are big names and superstars in the Pollywood film industry who have garnered a huge fan following all across the entire globe. 

    Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira starrer Jodi might have faced their fair share of problems and struggles during its domestic release in India. But, surprisingly, the Punjabi-language family-entertainer film has managed to capture and encapsulate international audiences. This fact is clearly evident from the films' collection in the US.

    ALSO READ: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional, had mix reaction for the film; read THIS

    According to reports in a globally prominent entertainment outlet, the movie earned $734,000 in the first two days after it got released on just 125 screens in the US. This achievement in itself is definitely noteworthy for a Punjabi film released in a big English-speaking market.

    In India, Jodi started slow at the box office, mainly because the film did not get many shows on its opening day. According to a reputed regional film updates portal, the film could only earn Rs 65 lakh. But after four days of release, the film Jodi has raked in Rs 4 crores gross in the domestic market. As per the publication, the overseas collection of Jodi stands at Rs 8 crores taking its overall collection to Rs 12 crores.

    Jodi faced some controversy before its release in the domestic market. Said to be based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife, Bibi Amarjot Kaur, the film found itself in legal trouble after Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa, moved court claiming that the first wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, Gurmail Kaur had already sold the exclusive rights to make a biopic on her husband Amar Singh Chamkila to his father, Gurdev Singh. Gurdev Singh passed away in November 2022.

    ALSO READ: Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

