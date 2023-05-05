Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional, had mix reaction for the film; read THIS

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has finally here after years of anticipation, but what did MCU fans think of it? Here's what Twitter users had to say about it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the year's most anticipated Marvel flicks. The last instalment of James Gunn's entertaining and quirky Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is slated to showcase some exciting things from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future, including the prospect of another long-running villain, Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter).

With the release of filmmaker Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered its fifth chapter. It wasn't the best start, with the picture failing to gather any positive momentum with moviegoers and instead being panned by many fans and reviewers alike during its theatrical run.

The titular squad is currently in an unusual situation. The original Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is no longer alive, although a modern-day version of her from 2014 lives following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has made it his mission to find her and passionately sweep her off her feet like he used to. Meanwhile, the film focuses on Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) origins while introducing new threats like the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has finally here after years of anticipation, but what did MCU fans think of it? Here's what Twitter users had to say about it.

Many fans believe that the third Guardians film is exactly what the MCU requires right now. As some of the first public screenings of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ended, many people took to Twitter to share their first impressions of the threequel. Fans generally agreed that it is just what the MCU currently requires.

According to Twitter's @th3_arn0ld_, "Volume 3 just constantly rips your heart out and puts it through a meatgrinder before putting it back together with a rather wholesome and emotionally acceptable ending." This is certainly a graphic and thought-provoking assessment, but it seems to be an accurate one all the same. @doctor_jmac admitted that they ugly cried during the film, and @ShadowWolf_89 theorized that it may have caused them to cry more than any other movie they'd seen before.

Meanwhile, @Jickle believes that there's an underlying level of joy to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" that many people seem to overlook. @relientkenny seems to agree that it's a very fun cinematic ride — one that doesn't squander its use of the MCU's very first F-bomb (that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige tried very hard to avoid). Be that as it may, even though they like the film, @vianapolitano gave MCU fans a warning: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 doesn't play it safe."

While Marvel is generally praised for its casting choices, it appears to have gotten it a little wrong this time with Will Poulter, the veteran actor who has been seen more as a comedic character. This might be one of the causes of the polarised reactions.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theatres worldwide on Friday, May 5.