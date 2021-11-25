BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé's COVID-19 report out [DETAILS INSIDE]

The latest update related to BLACKPINK's girls Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé's COVID-19 health report has been out.The youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa was detected with coronavirus lately. Read to know about the health report of the other team members.

The latest update related to BLACKPINK's girls Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé is that they have tested COVID-29 negative post taking the real-time PCR tests. This came after one of the youngest members, Lisa had tested COVID-19 positive post returning from abroad.

Fans of the girl gang have been tensed after their agency YG Entertainment had revealed that Lisa had tested positive for COVID-19. The agency had also reported that Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé were not in close contact but had undergone the tests and were waiting for the result.

The statement read that BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie's COVID-19 Real-Time RT-PCR tests results were negative. The agency assured that the band members were not in close contact. The agency also said that Lisa came to know that she tested positive on November 24, ahead of her filming schedule.

The statement further read that the team wished for Lisa's speedy recovery. "We will continue to cooperate with the epidemiological investigation by quarantine authorities and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," read the statement further.

Lisa tested COVID-19 positive even after she took both vaccines. The press note also said that all the four BLACKPINK members had completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, and the company and the artists have been taking great caution in being safe by taking the pre-emptive tests from time to time. However, we wish Lisa and the other members a speedy recovery.