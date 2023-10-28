Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jio MAMI Film Festival: The 'The Buckingham Murders' becomes opening film of the event

    Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' was the opening film of Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the co-producer for the highly anticipated thriller.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Hansal Mehta, the director of the movie 'The Buckingham Murders,' has unveiled the first poster of the film, causing a lot of excitement in the country. This film is expected to be a thrilling experience. Even before its release, it gained global attention when it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival in 2023. Now, it's making headlines again by becoming the first movie to open the Jio MAMI Film Festival in 2023.

    The Jio MAMI Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, 2023. The screening of 'The Buckingham Murders' received an incredible response, and many people eagerly watched it. The red carpet event at the prestigious film festival saw the presence of several prominent figures, including Hansal Mehta, Ash Tandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, and Prabhleen Sandhu.

    What's even more exciting is that Kareena Kapoor Khan is now a co-producer of the film. With the tremendous response the movie has received, people are eagerly anticipating its release on the big screen.

    The movie features an outstanding cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the producers.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
