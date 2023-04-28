Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jiah Khan suicide case timeline: Recalling a decade-old legal fight

    Last week, special CBI judge AS Sayyad, after hearing the final arguments of both sides, has reserved his final verdict and judgment in the Jiah Khan death case for April 28.

    Jiah Khan suicide verdict today: Detailed glance at the high-profile case of late actress vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    After almost a long time span of ten years, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai is likely to give its verdict in connection with the death of actor Jiah Khan on Friday. The late Bollywood actor was found dead at her residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013.

    Last week, special CBI judge AS Sayyad, after hearing the final arguments of both sides, reserved his judgment in the case for April 28. The verdict is finally out. According to several media portals, Sooraj Pancholi is not 'guilty' and got acquitted from the Special CBI court after a decade since the case started. 

    ALSO READ: 'If Kangana can get security, why not me': Rakhi Sawant asks PM in viral video

    What we know about the Jiah Khan suicide case so far:

    1. Based on a letter seized on June 10, 2013, written by Jiah Khan, 25, the Mumbai Police had booked actor Sooraj Pancholi under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.

    2. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah, best known for her performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Nishabd'. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan, had alleged that her daughter got murdered.

    3. In October 2013, Rabia moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case while alleging that her daughter had murdered.

    4. Rabia also claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah allegedly started dating in September 2012.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NM BUZZ (@nmbuzzofficial)

    5. On the order of the Bombay high court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

    6. Sooraj Pancholi was charged on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by Jiah, who got found hanging in her Juhu home. The CBI claimed the note narrated her "intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj, which led to her committing suicide.

    7. The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have jurisdiction over the case as the CBI had probed it.

    8. Rabia alleged the police and CBI had not collected legal evidence to prove her daughter had committed suicide.

    9. Sooraj, in his final statement filed before the court, had claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false, adding prosecution witnesses had testified against him on the behest of complainant Rabia, police, and CBI.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in multi-colored beaded risque bralette with blue hair

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    BREAKING Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashians latest trailer shows some feud between two sisters; WATCH

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian: ‘The Kardashians’ latest trailer shows feud between two sisters; WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests ADC

    Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    Recent Stories

    Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    BREAKING Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi

    football EPL English Premier League: Is fatigue to blame for Manchester United frustrating draw to Tottenham Hotspur? Erik ten Hag explains-ayh

    EPL: Is fatigue to blame for Man United's frustrating draw to Tottenham Hotspur? Erik ten Hag explains

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid 'Poisonous Snake' row, now BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi 'Vishkanya'

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashians latest trailer shows some feud between two sisters; WATCH

    Kim Kardashian Vs Kourtney Kardashian: ‘The Kardashians’ latest trailer shows feud between two sisters; WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in bikini looks irresistible

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon