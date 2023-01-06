Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH

Marvel Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared glimpses of the amazing spa day at the hospital thanks to his sister and mom. He dropped a video of recovering from the hospital after the recent unfortunate snow plowing incident.

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared a new update from the hospital. In the video, we can see he is recovering from the surgery. For those unaware, the MCU star recently injured himself while plowing snow on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada. He posted a new video on his official Twitter handle. The specific video shared glimpses of his spa day in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He also thanked his fans, who have been praying for his recovery.

In the video, Jeremy laid down on a hospital bed. His mother and sister were with him as the latter gave him a head massage. Sharing the video, the actor's video post caption on Twitter read, "A not no great ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much."

Earlier, Jeremy had posted a selfie from the hospital to thank everyone who prayed fervently for him. It featured him lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie in ICU. His face had bruises. He was in a hospital gown. It read, "Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

His family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow plowing accident. His health is currently critical but stable. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Meanwhile, several actors got seen praying for his speedy recovery. It included Chris Patt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Michelle Monaghan, and many others. His Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures of him and Jeremy and captioned them, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

According to a global entertainment publication, the 911 emergency call log by the Washoe county sheriff office, mentioned the actor got crushed during the accident. It happened when Jeremy was reportedly clearing snow from the private driveway of the house.