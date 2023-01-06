Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH

    Marvel Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared glimpses of the amazing spa day at the hospital thanks to his sister and mom. He dropped a video of recovering from the hospital after the recent unfortunate snow plowing incident.

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Actor Jeremy Renner has shared a new update from the hospital. In the video, we can see he is recovering from the surgery. For those unaware, the MCU star recently injured himself while plowing snow on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada. He posted a new video on his official Twitter handle. The specific video shared glimpses of his spa day in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He also thanked his fans, who have been praying for his recovery.

    In the video, Jeremy laid down on a hospital bed. His mother and sister were with him as the latter gave him a head massage. Sharing the video, the actor's video post caption on Twitter read, "A not no great ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much."

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Astro, Tarot predictions: When actress will have baby, also about her health, career and more

    Earlier, Jeremy had posted a selfie from the hospital to thank everyone who prayed fervently for him. It featured him lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie in ICU. His face had bruises. He was in a hospital gown. It read, "Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

    His family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow plowing accident. His health is currently critical but stable. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

    Meanwhile, several actors got seen praying for his speedy recovery. It included Chris Patt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Michelle Monaghan, and many others. His Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures of him and Jeremy and captioned them, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

    ALSO READ: Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    According to a global entertainment publication, the 911 emergency call log by the Washoe county sheriff office, mentioned the actor got crushed during the accident. It happened when Jeremy was reportedly clearing snow from the private driveway of the house.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave' vma

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good' vma

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 live streaming: Know date, time and where to watch in India

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'mishti' says Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, read more

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna vma

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune 2nd T20I: We know no-balls in any format is a crime - Hardik Pandya on Arshdeep Singh extras-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'We know no-balls in any format is a crime' - Pandya on Arshdeep's extras

    Kanjhawala accident case: Baleno owner Ashutosh arrested by Delhi Police

    Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi Police arrest Baleno owner Ashutosh

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know AJR

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today AJR

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon