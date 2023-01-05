Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    In a recent media event for the second season of the hit Indian television reality series Shark Tank India Season 2, which will air on Sony TV, Namita Thapar spilled some beans on Ashneer Grover's absence from the show. She also said how toxicity is out of the show for good.

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    We know everyone's missing the sharp and witty comebacks of Ashneer Grover this time. Former Bharat Pe founder and renowned personality Ashneer Grover's stint in Shark Tank Season 1 on Sony TV, is remembered by fans for his quick wit and sassy replies to budding entrepreneurs. In a recent media event, Namita Thapar mocked Ashneer's absence from the reality show. She revealed how toxicity is out for good now.

    Every fan and netizen has the same question where is Ashneer Grover? Why is he out of Shark Tank India Season 2? Fans have these questions as the second season of the hit reality show will start airing soon on Sony TV, yet no one has any proper answers today. It is true that fans are also missing his severe and frank feedback to new entrepreneurs.

    ALSO READ: 'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

    During a recent interview hosted by Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, the current judges, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, gave in their reactions and honest answers to this question. Namita Thapar got questioned about what makes Shark Tank India Season 2 a good show by the hosts, Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi. Taking potshots at Ashneer's absence, she said, "Bottom line, in season two, the toxicity is out, for good".

    On this same question, Anupam Mittal answered, "Last time jo hua tha. Entrepreneurs ki bezzati kaafi hui thi, aapko woh nahi dikhegi (The humiliation that entrepreneurs went through during the last time, you, won't see it anymore)".

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more

    All this happened during an interview hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhatt and, Rohan Joshi of Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. During the interview, the comedians asked the investors about the "elephant in the room" and asked Amit Jain if he felt the pressure of filling up the dramatic shoes. At this point, Vineeta quips if they have been asked not to name the person. Rohan Joshi joked, "It is clear how there is a shark missing. I want to know. How is Ghazal Alagh."

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
