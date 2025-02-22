BTS's J-Hope and V: Singer revealed 7-year-old gift accidentally

BTS is the most popular and loved Korean Pop Boys group. Here is the adorable and unexpected bond revealed on live video on J Hope's birthday. This gesture caught the attention of the audience.

BTS is one of the most loved Korean pop boy groups. The members of BTS are RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Ji-min), V (Kim Tae-hyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook). They made many wonderful tracks showcasing their true music talent, like "Dynamite," "Butter," "Boy with Luv," "Fake Love," "IDOL," "DNA," "Mic Drop," "On," and "Black Swan.".

BTS's J-Hope and V:

V and J- Hope are currently making headlines as an adorbale detail was revealed in the live stream of J Hope marking his birthday. Fans quickly noticed a familiar plushie hanging on the wall of his studio, Hope World: a pink flamingo that V gifted J Hope in 2018.

It was in 2018 when they went on their third season of Bon Voyage, a travel reality show with a group on overseas adventures. During their time in Malta, in a conversation, J-Hope casually mentioned that he had never seen a flamingo before. V took it so serious that he wanted to surprise him with a gift, V won a flamingo plushie at a carnival game and gifted to J Hope.

Though the mission to win the flamingo at the carnival wasn’t as easy as he thought. His first few attempts at hitting the 30-point target were unsuccessful, and even after spending nearly all his money on repeated tries, he did not want to give up. After a number of attempts, V finally won the prize and proudly presented it to J-Hope, showing his love towards J-Hope.

BTS Upcoming projects:

Now that a few of these members are serving their mandatory national duty, i.e., military service, there is a big event planned for the reunion of the members after everyone is discharged from the duty. This reunion is expected to be by the end of 2025, and the most anticipated news is the new full-length album release marking their reunion after several months.

