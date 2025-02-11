Jennifer Aniston Beyond Friends: 6 best performances that everyone must watch

Jennifer gained global fame for her role as Rachel Green in the hit TV series Friends, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Each episode made her even more beloved among fans around the world. Since then, Aniston has showcased her versatility in a variety of roles, playing characters ranging from an abusive boss to a beauty pageant diva and even a stripper. For those who want to see more Jennifer Aniston movies after Friends, here's the list.
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 8:06 PM IST

Just Go With It

With the aid of his loyal ally Katherine, played by Jennifer Aniston, Danny keeps up the pretense to keep his newfound love. However, when Palmer reveals the truth, the mystery begins as the characters understand the consequences. It was a box office sensation, grossing approximately $214 million worldwide.
 

article_image2

He's Just Not That Interested in You

Released in 2009, this romantic comedy film is full of drama and unexpected twists. It follows a diverse group of nine individuals who deal with the complexities of love. One of the stories revolves around Beth (Jennifer Aniston) and her boyfriend Neil (Ben Affleck), who has strong reservations about marriage.
 

article_image3

Derailed

In this 2005 crime thriller, Chicago advertising executive Charles Shine (Clive Owen) engages in an extramarital affair with Lucinda Harris (Jennifer Aniston) while the two are married and have children. Their illicit relationship takes a bad turn when they become embroiled in a crime during which Charles is beaten and Lucinda is sexually assaulted. Despite the seriousness of the incident, they do not want to involve the authorities because of their affair and separation.
 

article_image4

We're the Millers:

The story revolves around David Clarke, a low-level drug dealer who is robbed of his drugs and money. To pay off his debt with his supplier, David agrees to smuggle marijuana from Mexico to the United States.

article_image5

Horrible Bosses

Directed by Seth Gordon, Horrible Bosses is a 2011 black comedy film.It follows three friends—Nick, Dale, and Kurt—who are frustrated with their abusive and manipulative bosses. Nick's boss, Dave Harken, mistreats him and steals credit for his work, while Dale's boss, Dr. Julia Harris, sexually harasses him. Kurt's boss, Bobby Pollitt, is a cruel and ruthless man.
 

article_image6

Dumplin

Dumplin' is a coming-of-age film that revolves around Willowdean Dixon (Danielle Macdonald), a plus-size girl living life in a small town in Texas. Raised by her aunt Lucy while her mother Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), a former beauty queen, focuses on beauty pageants, Willowdean struggles to connect with her.
 

