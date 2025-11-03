Jennifer Aniston has officially gone public with her relationship with Jim Curtis. The Friends alum shared a heartfelt black-and-white photo on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, confirming their romance and sparking engagement buzz

Jennifer Aniston has officially confirmed her relationship with Jim Curtis, and social media is buzzing with excitement. The Friends star, 56, made her romance public with a heartfelt Instagram post wishing Curtis a happy birthday. In the black-and-white picture, Aniston is seen embracing him from behind, both smiling with their eyes closed—a warm and genuine moment that marked her first public acknowledgment of their relationship.

In her caption, Aniston expressed affection for Curtis, calling him her love and saying how much she cherishes him. The simple yet emotional post immediately set the internet abuzz. Fans flooded the comments with excitement and admiration, sharing messages of joy and love. Many said the photo melted their hearts, while others couldn’t contain their happiness at seeing Aniston so content.

Adding to the speculation, several followers noticed a diamond band on Aniston’s ring finger, sparking rumors that the couple might be engaged. Although neither Aniston nor Curtis has addressed the engagement talk, the detail has fueled endless conversations online.

The post quickly went viral, with fans dubbing it the “hard launch of the year.” Known for keeping her private life out of the spotlight, Aniston’s open display of affection came as a surprise to many. Supporters celebrated her happiness, noting how radiant and at ease she looked.

This glimpse into her love life comes after years of privacy following her well-known marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Reports suggest that Aniston and Curtis, a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach, have been together for several months. According to PEOPLE, the pair were first linked in July 2025 after being spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Insiders revealed that they met through mutual friends, and Aniston was already familiar with his work before they began dating.

Sources close to the couple described Curtis as someone who brings calm and positivity to Aniston’s life, noting that he’s quite different from anyone she’s dated before. Friends of the actress have also shared that they adore him and are thrilled to see her so happy.

Earlier in September, fans had already begun speculating about the relationship when Curtis appeared in one of Aniston’s photo dumps titled “Thank you summer.” Now, with her latest post, any remaining doubts have been put to rest—Jennifer Aniston is clearly in love, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.