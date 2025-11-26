Om Shanti Om to Daddy: 8 Iconic Villain Roles of Arjun Rampal in Bollywood
Arjun Rampal, turning 53 on November 26, 1972, may not have had solo hits, but his villain roles earned him fame and delivered successful films. Let’s explore his most memorable antagonist performances.
Film Ek Ajnabee
Arjun Rampal played a negative role in director Apoorva Lakhia's film Ek Ajnabee. Released in 2005, the film had a budget of 12 crores and did a business of 12.12 crores. Arjun's work in the film was appreciated.
Film Om Shanti Om
In Arjun Rampal's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, he played the villain. Directed by Farah Khan, the film had a budget of 40 crores and earned 152 crores.
Film Raajneeti
Arjun Rampal was also seen in a powerful negative role in Prakash Jha's 2010 film Raajneeti. The film's budget was 45 crores and it did a business of 145.50 crores.
Film Ra.One
In the 2011 film Ra.One, Arjun Rampal was seen as the villain. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film's budget was 130 crores and it earned 207 crores at the box office. Arjun's character in this film was well-liked.
Film Daddy
In the 2017 action thriller Daddy, Arjun Rampal was seen in a villain's role. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film's budget was 21 crores and it collected 15.5 crores. The film was a flop, but Arjun stood out because of his character.
Film Dhaakad
The 2022 film Dhaakad was a box office disaster, but Arjun Rampal, who played the villain, grabbed a lot of attention. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film's budget was 85 crores and it earned 3.77 crores.
Film Bhagavanth Kesari
Arjun Rampal also played the villain in the 2023 South film Bhagavanth Kesari. Director Anil Ravipudi made this movie on a budget of 65 crores and it earned 138 crores.
Film Dhurandhar
Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar is releasing on December 5. In this film, Arjun Rampal plays a fearsome villain. The movie's trailer was also recently released.
