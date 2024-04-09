Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jaya Bachchan turns 76: 'Guddi' to 'Abhimaan', 6 best films of the actress

    As Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today, here are six of her best films.

    Jaya Bachchan, a legendary actress in Indian cinema, has delivered many memorable performances throughout her career. Jaya was born on April 9, 1948, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India. She studied at St. Joseph's Convent School in Bhopal and later pursued her higher education at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, where she excelled in acting. As she celebrates her birthday, here are six of her best films.

    Guddi (1971)

    'Guddi' stars Jaya Bachchan in the titular role of a teenage girl who is infatuated with a Bollywood actor. Her portrayal of the innocent and star-struck Guddi received widespread acclaim.

    Abhimaan (1973)

    In this musical drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Jaya Bachchan plays a young woman who rises to stardom as a playback singer, overshadowing her husband, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Her performance earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

    Also read: Kuttu Ki Puri to Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 quick and easy Navratri fasting dishes with recipes

    Sholay (1975)

    Regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time, "Sholay" features Jaya Bachchan in the role of Radha, the widowed wife of Thakur (played by Sanjeev Kumar). Her portrayal of Radha's emotional journey adds depth to the iconic film.

    Mili (1975)

    Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, "Mili" showcases Jaya Bachchan as the titular character, a cheerful and optimistic young woman who brings joy to the lives of those around her. Her performance in this heartwarming film is widely praised.

    Chupke Chupke (1975)

    In this comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Jaya Bachchan portrays Vasudha, a supportive wife who plays along with her husband's scheme to prank his brother-in-law. Her natural charm and comedic timing shine in this classic film.

    Also read: Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

    Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

    Directed by Karan Johar, this family drama features Jaya Bachchan in the role of Nandini Raichand, a loving mother caught between her husband and estranged son. Her portrayal of the matriarch adds emotional depth to the film.

