    Jawan Trailer OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's nuanced acting in dramatic saga of revenge and love

    Fan's anticipation and zealousness to witness the Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's acting in the much-awaited pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan co-starring Nayanthara finally ends. The makers have officially dropped the trailer today.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    After winning the hearts of his die-hard fandom across the globe, cinema lovers, audiences and fans with multi-layered and remarkable performance in the global blockbuster hit film Pathaan released earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan fans and audience excitement level right now is at an all-time high at present. The reason is pretty simple. Shah Rukh Khan is geared up to wow all of us with his stellar performance in a poignant tale filled with action, drama, love, revenge, thrill and a double role in the most-awaited pan-Indian action-thriller films of this year, Jawan, which also co-stars South starlet Nayanthara in the lead role.

    Also Read: 'Jawan' to 'Haddi': Exciting September 2023 OTT and theatre releases

    After creating hype and buzz for the movie with its croon-worthy songs like Chaleya, Zinda Bandaa and the recent Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song teaser, which are all foot-tapping and peppy tracks that have become viral on reels at Instagram and big hits, have ended the long agonizing wait for fans and dropped the trailer today.

    In the trailer, we can see Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of both father and son. The plot is intriguing. The trailer gives a glimpse of love, action, drama, emotions, a compelling storyline, finest performances with high-octane action sequences that are just flawless and spectacular. Nayanthara's love story with the father's (SRK) son is unmissable. The movie stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and others in pivotal roles and is dropping in theatres on September 7, directed by Atlee Kumar.

    Also Read: Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan sways to 'Zinda Banda' with Anirudh as fans cheer them

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
