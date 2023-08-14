Jawan song OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's undeniable chemistry, romance in 'Chaleya'

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK)

Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie that ignites the screen. Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.



Arijit Singh's emotive rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to SRK's portrayal of love, as Nayanthara's exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao. The song captures the essence of the heart's deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form. 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

According to Pinkvilla, SRK and Nayanthara filmed the love song a few months back. According to the source, individuals who have heard the song describe it as one of the most soulful songs from the Jawan album. During a recent #AskSRK session, the actor confessed that Chaleya is his favourite song from the film and holds a particular place in his heart. Jawan, a pan-Indian film directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan. Aside from SRK and Nayanthara, the cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra. Deepika Padukone will also make a surprise appearance. The eagerly anticipated picture will be released on September 7th, this year.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of THIS film at age 11