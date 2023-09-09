Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love and support amid film's success; here's what he wrote

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans with a note on Twitter for film's success and superb run in theatres. The movie has been helmed by Atlee and also features south superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan is revelling in the success of 'Jawan' following 'Pathaan'. The celebrity turned to Twitter to thank his fans for their support of his film. It was directed by Atlee. In the midst of 'Jawan's' popularity, Khan penned a sincere thank-you note to his fans. He wrote, "Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude! (sic)."

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have gone to great lengths to greet 'Jawan'. From making life-sized banners to pouring milk on his posters, SRK's fandom is out of this world!

King Khan realises so too, and thanked his fans on Twitter. He wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan (sic)." He then went on to retweet fan club videos, along with a personal note for them.

'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is expected to be a financial success, with SRK playing both an intelligence officer and a vigilante. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

