Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets

NTR 30 will mark the much-awaited Tollywood film debut of rising Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor. The actress would do a photo shoot with NTR Jr in Hyderabad in a fortnight.

For those unaware in an interview with a leading entertainment portal last year, Janhvi Kapoor eagerly wanted a collaboration with global pan-Indian str NTR Jr. The actress had called the RRR actor a legend and expressed her wish to work with the young soon. Since that one moment, Janhvi has been a part of the conversation with director Kortala Siva for his next with NTR Jr, tentatively titled NTR 30.

According to the latest reports by the leading entertainment portal, the NTR 30 team has locked Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead of this action-packed drama.

A source in his quote to the leading entertainment portal giving more details on this development revealed, "NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last six months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry. NTR 30 is being mounted and conceptualized as a proper Pan-Indian film."

NTR 30, the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film, will go on floors by the end of this month. It will be hitting the theatre screens in April 2024. It marks the return of NTR Jr to the big screen two years after RRR and is among the most awaited films in the Telugu Film Industry. There are expectations in the Hindi belts too. NTR Jr will mark his return to the celluloid screens after the unprecedented global success of RRR.

The source added and shared, "Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries, making it a proper Pan India affair."

