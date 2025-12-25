Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has reacted strongly to the violence in Bangladesh following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, calling the incident “barbaric” and deeply disturbing.

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Bangladesh Violence

The social media message reached Janhvi Kapoor, who gave a touching tribute to the unfortunate assassination. She did not mince her words, utterly taken aback with the barbarity of the crime as she posed the situation regarding rising intolerance and violence in the region. Putting aside religion and identity, she requested to save innocent lives.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her instagram and wrote, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don’t know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death."

“Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity. We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this and equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal cross fire'' Janhvi wrote.

"It's deeply disturbing. Even if someone wants to justify this, nothing can be justified." She added that one should speak up against hatred that people are facing.

Celebrities and Public React

Right after such pronouncements from Janhvi, the comments by fans and other stars were drawn. They praised her for offering her voice against the injustice through her platform and complemented his stand against accountability demands in the claims of peace. A debate has been trending on various social media platforms over the case.