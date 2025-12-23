Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has spoken out against the brutal lynching case in Bangladesh, calling for justice and accountability. His statement adds to the growing public outrage and demands for safety and human rights.

The recent lynching incident in Bangladesh has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across social media and public platforms. Amid growing calls for justice, Shikhar Pahariya, businessman and boyfriend of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, has spoken out strongly against the brutal act, drawing attention to the seriousness of the issue.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Speaks Out on Bangladesh Lynching

Reacting to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, Shikhar expressed deep anguish over the incident and condemned the violence in clear terms. He emphasized that such acts of brutality have no place in a civilized society and called for strict action against those responsible. His statement highlighted the need for safety, dignity, and justice for all communities.

Shikhar stated, ''Bangladesh right now is a nightmare. It makes me sick to my stomach. I am furious watching this violence, the hunting of Hindus, and the lies being spread about India. There is NO excuse for this. None."

"India stood by them. We wanted peace. And this is what we get? Mobs killing their own people and killing Hindus just for being Hindu. It is a total betrayal. This is pure hate. Hindus must be safe. This anti-India madness has to stop NOW." he explained.

A Growing Chorus Against Communal Violence

The Bangladesh lynching case has drawn reactions from activists, citizens, and public figures worldwide. Shikhar’s response adds to the growing demand for justice and highlights increasing awareness around communal harmony and human rights.

Previous attack on hindus in Pahalgam also shook the nation with an unexpected yet remarkable part of our history by the reaction of India. Now, this incident also shocked the nation and raised questions on further maintainance of relations between the nations in the middle of all the attacks based on caste and religion.