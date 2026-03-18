Actor Sara Ali Khan may be required to file an affidavit in order to continue praying at the famed Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples, according to a new instruction from the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that all non-Hindu tourists seeking darshan at Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will henceforth be forced to produce an affidavit confirming their Hindu faith. "Those (non-Hindus) who believe in Sanatan Dharma—and who produce a formal statement proclaiming, 'I am a Sanatani. "I believe in Hindutva, and everyone is welcome," he said, according to PTI.