Sara Ali Khan’s Badrinath Visit Sparks Controversy Over Faith Declaration
Actor Sara Ali Khan may be required to file an affidavit in order to continue praying at the famed Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples, according to a new instruction from the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee.
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee has implemented a new regulation requiring non-Hindu visitors to present an affidavit confirming their Hinduism before offering prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath.
The rule applies to all non-Hindu devotees, including star Sara Ali Khan, who frequently visits Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
Actor Sara Ali Khan may be required to file an affidavit in order to continue praying at the famed Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples, according to a new instruction from the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that all non-Hindu tourists seeking darshan at Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will henceforth be forced to produce an affidavit confirming their Hindu faith. "Those (non-Hindus) who believe in Sanatan Dharma—and who produce a formal statement proclaiming, 'I am a Sanatani. "I believe in Hindutva, and everyone is welcome," he said, according to PTI.
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
He also underlined that guests must show verification of their Hindu beliefs. The regulation will apply consistently to all non-Hindu devotees who attend either temple for prayers.
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
In response to Sara Ali Khan's frequent visits to Kedarnath, Dwivedi stated that the star would be entitled to offer prayers, provided she met the new condition. "If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," stated the actor.
Sara Ali Khan has visited Kedarnath frequently since filming her debut feature in the region. Over the years, she has frequently shared glimpses of the shrine on social media, documenting her spiritual journeys to the Himalayan temple, one of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas.
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
Her travels, often conducted without official permission, have garnered notice for their consistency, suggesting a personal spiritual regimen.
Her recent visit to the Kedarnath temple:
Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visit Sparks Row
The new regulation, however, has ignited a broader discussion about access and religious activities at major pilgrimage sites, despite the temple committee's claim that the move is designed to preserve tradition.
Sara Ali Khan's most recent film appearance was in Metro...In Dino.
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