On his birthday, Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, heading out for a family trip. Kareena also shared a loving birthday post for him on Instagram.

Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh making the occasion feel like a sweet family affair. The actor appeared to be spending his special day with his family as they headed out for a trip.

Saif kept his airport look simple and relaxed. The 'Tashan' actor wore a white shirt with beige trousers and brown shoes, while his sons opted for casual outfits. Bebo was seen in an all-white long kurta-style outfit paired with loose blue jeans. She completed her look with black flats, sunglasses and a large white bag.

Kareena's Birthday Wish

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a series of pictures with Saif on Instagram to wish him on his birthday. The pictures included moments from their holidays and trips together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Along with the pictures, she spoke about her bond with the actor and joked that life would be "boring" without him.

Sharing the birthday post on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die...how boring would life be without you... This insta post pictures are all approved by him loves it when I post his pictures""

Kareena and Saif, who got married in 2012, are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. The pictures shared by the actress gave fans a look at the family's time together away from their busy schedules.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Haiwaan', which also stars Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

'Haiwaan' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026. (ANI)