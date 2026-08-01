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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues its successful theatrical run despite the expected second-week slowdown. The action drama is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone
Jana Nayagan earns Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9 in India
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has entered its second week in theatres with a steady performance at the box office. Although daily collections have slowed after a blockbuster opening, the film continues to attract audiences across India and overseas. Directed by H. Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde alongside Vijay, the action entertainer is now closing in on the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected approximately Rs 3.55 crore (India net) on its ninth day. The film's total India net collection now stands at around Rs 157 crore.
The Day 9 earnings witnessed a modest decline of about 12.3% from the previous day, which is considered a normal trend as the film settles into its second week. Thanks to its strong opening weekend and first-week performance, the movie has already established a solid box office foundation.
Occupancy remains steady with stronger evening and night shows
Despite the drop in collections, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 24.96% on Day 9.
The occupancy throughout the day was as follows:
Morning shows: 15.4% Afternoon shows: 18.8% Evening shows: 30.0% Night shows: 35.5%
The higher turnout during evening and night screenings indicates that the film continues to enjoy steady footfalls, particularly among weekend audiences.
Worldwide collection inches closer to Rs 300 crore
On the global front, Jana Nayagan has continued its impressive run. As per early trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 268.45 crore worldwide after nine days in theatres.
Out of this, overseas markets have contributed approximately Rs 85 crore, reflecting Vijay's strong international fan base. With the second weekend underway, the film is expected to move closer to the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone if it maintains its current pace.
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