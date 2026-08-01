Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has entered its second week in theatres with a steady performance at the box office. Although daily collections have slowed after a blockbuster opening, the film continues to attract audiences across India and overseas. Directed by H. Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde alongside Vijay, the action entertainer is now closing in on the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected approximately Rs 3.55 crore (India net) on its ninth day. The film's total India net collection now stands at around Rs 157 crore.

The Day 9 earnings witnessed a modest decline of about 12.3% from the previous day, which is considered a normal trend as the film settles into its second week. Thanks to its strong opening weekend and first-week performance, the movie has already established a solid box office foundation.