Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra' in Bastar, converting a security outpost into a tribal welfare centre. He outlined plans to end Naxalism through development, including education, amenities, and employment.

From Security Outpost to Welfare Hub

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the 'Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra' model in Netanar village, officially transforming a security outpost operational since 2013 into a dedicated welfare and service centre for the tribal community.

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Speaking at the occasion, Shah termed the launch a historic milestone and assured citizens that the newly established facility would become a vibrant, bustling hub of local life within the next six months. "Today is a truly historic day. I assure you that within just six months, this centre, which currently appears merely as a government initiative, will be seen teeming with life, vibrant with the presence and laughter of the local tribals. The very ground upon which I stand today is, in itself, a sacred pilgrimage site for every citizen of India. This is the birthplace and the field of action of the martyr, Veer Gunda Dhur. Today, drawing inspiration from him, the Netanar camp, which has served as a security outpost since 2013, is being transformed into a service centre dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community," Home Minister said.

Holistic Development to End Naxalism

Amit Shah highlighted the holistic objective of the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, emphasising that the resolution to end Naxalism focuses on urban development, essential amenities, and a collaborative rehabilitation program involving RSS volunteers to literate and integrate 3,000 tribal youth. "When the resolution to end Naxalism was taken, its objective wasn't to eliminate Naxalites but to bring all the amenities available in big cities to the lives of the poor tribal people of this region. I am delighted that, through a scheme called 'Niyad Nellanar', our CM, Deputy CM, and Kedar Kashyap (Chhattisgarh Minister) are opening cheap grain shops in every village. Primary schools are being opened in every village... Work is underway to provide drinking water to every poor person at their doorstep. Aadhar cards and ration cards are being issued," said the Home Minister.

"The Chhattisgarh government and the Government of India are working together to rehabilitate the 3000 young men and women. Out of them, 2000 people are totally illiterate. Through the education program, RSS volunteers are teaching them how to read and write," Shah added.

A Five-Year Vision for a 'New Dawn' in Bastar

Emphasising that victory over Naxalism requires rebuilding damaged villages into thriving tribal communities within five years, Amit Shah pointed to a structural shift where the combined forces of the dairy sector and forest produce will generate unprecedented local employment. "PM Modi has also urged that even though Naxalism has come to an end, we must not rest or sleep peacefully. Naxalism will be considered truly eradicated only when we have fully compensated for the damage it has caused within 5 years by transforming all these villages into vibrant, energetic tribal communities. I firmly believe that the dairy sector and forest produce, working in tandem, will usher in a new era of employment opportunities here. While independence arrived across the rest of the country some 77-78 years ago, for our Bastar region, the true dawn of freedom has risen only after March 31, 2026," Shah asserted.

Adding to this, Shah said, "We will very swiftly compensate for the full extent of the losses caused by this delay; furthermore, the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh will spare no effort in ensuring the development of the people of this region."

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