Bhopal Police's SIT is investigating the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma, a retired judge's daughter-in-law. Her family alleges dowry harassment and mental torture, demanding a second post-mortem and a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Bhopal Police is continuing its investigation into the suspicious death case of Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of a retired judge, in Bhopal. Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

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Police Investigation and Post-Mortem Request

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Misrod), Rajnish Kashyap Koul, said the family of the woman is seeking a second post-mortem. "The matter is under investigation. An SIT has been formed and the team is gathering all relevant evidence. The police are searching for the absconding accused. The process of announcing a reward for his arrest is also being initiated. The family has requested that a second post-mortem examination of the body be conducted. In this regard, they have submitted a written application to the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal and intend to present their issue before the court as well. Further course of action will be followed on the direction of the court," he said.

He said no findings have emerged in the post-mortem report so far about drug use. "The victim's family and we too had some query regarding the post-mortem report, so a letter was written to the administration. Probably, the report will be received today so more things will be cleared."

Navnidhi Sharma, father of the deceased, demanded a second post-mortem. "Why handover of the body should be taken when the case is dubious? The PM (postmortem) report and evidence do not match. This is the reason we have applied for second postmortem. We want the government to take cognizance. This is a high profile family. We have lost any hope for justice," he said.

Mother of the deceased, Rekha Sharma said that Samarth Singh and his mother should be arrested.

Family Alleges Flaws in Legal Process

Navnidhi Sharma said after the FIR was registered, they immediately demanded arrests in the case. "However, on that very day--the day the arrest was supposed to take place-- an anticipatory bail was granted. To be honest, the arrest should undoubtedly have taken place... We are being told that 'we are following the correct procedure' and 'maintaining a balance.' Why is this word 'balance' being used?... Secondly, the grounds upon which this anticipatory bail was granted have set a dangerous precedent; it has effectively become a black law... If anticipatory bail is being granted solely on the basis of age and reputation, then it renders the entire concept of law utterly meaningless," he said.

He alleged that the family had a difficulty in getting FIR registered. "I am having to wage such a fierce battle to secure the justice that is my right... You speak of 'Nari Vandan,' and you have even established special police stations for women; yet, that very station is refusing to even register our Zero FIR... It was only after tremendous insistence that our FIR was finally registered--on the night of the 15th. The police did not inform the parents that their daughter had passed away... The police should have informed us that they were transporting the body to AIIMS--especially given that the local police station was merely a few steps away," he said

Demand for Supreme Court-Monitored SIT

Navnidhi Sharma demanded that SIT probe should be held under supervision of Supreme Court. "We demand an independent SIT and external oversight. The formation of an SIT for this case must take place directly under the supervision of the Supreme Court. These people wield immense influence... Their family, their entire extended network--people connected to them occupy high-ranking positions in every government department. We are receiving constant threats--via phone calls and messages--and we find ourselves trapped in a situation where our very lives are at risk. Even the police appear to be siding with them," he alleged.

Earlier, family members of Twisha Sharma reached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal, demanding justice for their daughter. (ANI)