Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan maintained its momentum on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk, the fantasy thriller earned ₹5.25 crore net in India on Day 4 from 7,012 shows.

With Monday’s earnings added, the film’s India net collection has reached ₹38.85 crore. Its India gross currently stands at ₹46.35 crore, putting the film just over ₹1 crore away from crossing the ₹40-crore net milestone.

The Monday numbers will be particularly important for the film as they indicate how well it can hold its audience after the opening weekend.