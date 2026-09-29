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The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah’s Film Nears Rs. 40 Crore
The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The Vvaan continued its steady box-office run on Monday, earning ₹5.25 crore net in India. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller has now moved closer to the ₹40-crore domestic mark
The Vvaan Earns ₹5.25 Crore On Day 4
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan maintained its momentum on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk, the fantasy thriller earned ₹5.25 crore net in India on Day 4 from 7,012 shows.
With Monday’s earnings added, the film’s India net collection has reached ₹38.85 crore. Its India gross currently stands at ₹46.35 crore, putting the film just over ₹1 crore away from crossing the ₹40-crore net milestone.
The Monday numbers will be particularly important for the film as they indicate how well it can hold its audience after the opening weekend.
Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹50 Crore
The Vvaan has also maintained a presence in overseas markets. The film earned an estimated ₹0.50 crore from international markets on Day 4, taking its overseas gross collection to around ₹4 crore.
Combining its India and overseas earnings, the film has now collected approximately ₹50.35 crore worldwide.
The fantasy thriller had reportedly performed strongly in Bihar during its opening days, while several mass-market centres also showed healthy audience turnout. Multiplexes in urban markets also recorded good occupancy over the weekend.
Weekdays Crucial Before October 2 Release
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had highlighted the film’s strong performance in Bihar and mass circuits following its opening weekend. He also compared its three-day performance with Sidharth Malhotra’s recent releases, including Param Sundari, Yodha and Thank God.
However, the real test for The Vvaan now lies in its weekday collections. The film needs to maintain a steady hold from Monday through Thursday, especially with another major release arriving later in the week.
Directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, alongside Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, with Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions backing the project.
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