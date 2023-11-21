Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals

Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Celebrated mainly in West Bengal, Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped in the bengali month of Agrahan. She is one of the incarnation of Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated with much fervour specially in Krishnanagar and Chandannagore of West Bengal

Jagaddhatri Puja, a sacred celebration deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of West Bengal, is marked by fervent devotion and unique rituals. This auspicious occasion, dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri—an incarnation of Goddess Durga—is a momentous event for the people of this region. The very name "Jagaddhatri" translates to "mother of this world" or "bearer of the world," emphasizing the deity's significance as a nurturing force.

Scheduled for November 21 this year, the Jagaddhatri Puja is a revered occasion that holds a special place in the hearts of Bengalis. According to the Puranas, Jagaddhatri is not only considered an incarnation of Siddhidhatri but also the amalgamation of Sri Bhuvaneshwari and Durga. This festival, particularly celebrated in Krishnanagar, is regarded as the comeback of Devi, signifying her divine return.

The rituals associated with Jagaddhatri Puja vary across communities and regions, reflecting the rich diversity of Bengali culture and traditions. Devotees engage in elaborate worship to seek the blessings of Goddess Jagaddhatri, expressing their gratitude for her protective and nurturing presence.

ALSO READ: DIY morning self-care: Quick and relaxing beauty routines

In 2023, Jagaddhatri Puja falls on Tuesday, November 21. The Navami Tithi, a significant period for puja ceremonies, commences at 03:16 AM on November 21 and concludes at 1:09 AM on November 22. This timeframe is crucial for adherents to perform the rituals with utmost devotion, marking the culmination of their reverence for Goddess Jagaddhatri.

ALSO READ: World Television Day 2023: Here's how TV is better than OTT

As the vibrant colors of festivities adorn the streets and households, the spirit of Jagaddhatri Puja unites communities in joyous celebration. The distinctive cultural tapestry of West Bengal comes alive during this auspicious occasion, fostering a sense of unity and shared devotion among its people. Jagaddhatri Puja transcends religious boundaries, embodying the spirit of togetherness and reverence for the divine mother, who is celebrated as the guardian of this world.

Traditions:

Pran Pratishtha (Consecration): The consecration ceremony, known as Pran Pratishtha, involves invoking the divine presence into the idol. This ritual is conducted with Vedic chants and mantras, infusing spiritual energy into the deity. Chokkhudaan: Devotees perform Chokkhudaan, an eye-opening ceremony, where the eyes of the idol are painted. This symbolic act is believed to bring the deity to life, enabling her to bestow blessings upon her devotees. Pushpanjali (Floral Offering): Devotees offer Pushpanjali, a ritual where flowers are reverently presented to the goddess while reciting sacred verses. This act symbolizes the devotees' surrender and gratitude to Goddess Jagaddhatri. Aarti and Bhog: Aarti, a devotional song, is sung in praise of the goddess, accompanied by the waving of lamps. Devotees also prepare a special Bhog (food offering) to offer to the deity, symbolizing the act of sharing one's sustenance with the divine. Dhunuchi Dance: A unique aspect of Jagaddhatri Puja is the Dhunuchi dance, where devotees perform a traditional dance with earthen pots (dhunuchis) containing burning coconut shells. This rhythmic dance is a vibrant expression of devotion and energy. Sindoor Khela: On the final day of the festivities, women participate in Sindoor Khela, a ritual where they apply vermilion to the goddess's idol and then playfully smear each other with sindoor. It symbolizes the celebration of married life and the bond of sisterhood. Visarjan (Immersion): The conclusion of Jagaddhatri Puja involves the immersion of the idol in water, symbolizing the farewell of the goddess as she returns to her celestial abode. Devotees bid a poignant goodbye, expressing gratitude for the divine presence.