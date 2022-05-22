Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez turns good samaritan; actress steps in to help photographer in distress

    Manoj Mehara, a photographer, expressed his thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez and her YOLO Foundation, describing her as a woman with a golden heart.

    Jacqueline Fernandez turns good samaritan; actress steps in to help photographer in distress
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, recently stepped in to assist Bollywood photographer Manoj Mehara, who desperately needed money for his brother's medical care. The photographer documented the event on Instagram. He thanked the actress for her YOLO Foundation and referred to her as a lady with a bright heart.

    His Instagram post read, “@jacquelinef143 aur @jf.yolofoundation ka dil se shukriya. Aapne mere bhai ke ilaaj ke liye madad kar mere liye kaafi bada kaam kiya hai aur main aapki iss help ke liye aapko kitna bhi thank you bolu kam hai. Maine ek din aapko meri takleef aur pareshaani batayi aur aapne bina waqt gavaye turant hi apne foundation ke dwara meri aur mere bhai ki help ki. Mere bhai aur meri family ke taraf aapko dher saara respect, pyaar aur THANK YOU. You are a person with a golden heart! 💕"

    Jacqueline just completed a year with the YOLO Foundation and partnered with the Roti Bank to offer one lakh meals to the less fortunate that month. YOLO also joined with the Feline Foundation, an organisation dedicated to assisting stray cats, to deliver masks, hand sanitisers, and raincoats to front-line employees, including the Mumbai and Pune Police Forces, who worked tirelessly during the epidemic.

    The acts of spreading kindness continued when AJacquelineAAA along with the foundation, partnered with Beach please for the beach clean-up drive; during Diwali, they connected with Mann NGO for the Diwali artefacts purchasing and joined the kids there in making those products.

    The Kinnar community also participated in Diwali celebrations. They brought pleasure this Christmas by celebrating with children from Udayan Shalini Mumbai (NGO) and the Oscar Foundation, and they also recently held a movie screening for disadvantaged youngsters.

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
