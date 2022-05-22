Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, turns 22 today, May 22. Here's a look back at the actor's seven guidelines for his daughter on this special day.

Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly stated that he is a protective father, particularly to Suhana. He previously stated that he had seven dating guidelines for Suhana. In an interview with a magazine in 2017, Shah Rukh mentioned that one of his criteria was to accept that the actor would not like him and that he would be everywhere.



"1. Get a job. 2. Understand I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. 7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you," Shah Rukh Khan listed in an interview with Femina magazine.



Later, Shah Rukh said it was a 'false bravado' on NDTV Spotlight. He answered, "It's phoney confidence. When it comes down to it, when my daughter likes someone, I know I won't be able to say anything and will have to accept it. Before anything occurs, I though I'd put this out there in case someone reads it and feels they should respect me a bit more and take it seriously. But I don't believe it is severe."

Khan's roles Rahul and Raj are popular, and many females aspire to have lovers like them. In real life, though, SRK does not want Suhana to date someone who looks like Rahul or Raj. He further advised Suhana to "just hit them hard" if a boy acted like these TV characters. He also stated that he dislikes these characters.



Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will both make their acting debuts in the film.